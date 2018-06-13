"I am a Christian‚ a God-fearing and praying person. I don't believe in that (muti) but I was traumatised. It was so bad‚ I didn't know what would happen next. I didn't even want to drive after that in case something would happen to me‚" Marah said.

Louw was going to get a restraining order against the woman but instead reached out to the social development department to try get the woman some help.

"People have visited her and said she is not well. She is apparently traumatised and in grief after she lost her brother last year. I don't believe it was witchcraft. I think it was grief. Maybe God sent her to me to help her. We will work with her."

Meanwhile‚ Louw says she is recovering well from her hip replacement surgery and is in no rush to return to screens after leaving The Queen under a cloud several months ago.

"I am just taking it easy and also writing. I am writing all kinds of things‚ scripts and notes. There isn't necessarily another book in the works but I am not getting any younger and I have to create opportunities for myself. My days of sitting at the phone and waiting for opportunities to find me are over."