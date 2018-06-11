South Africa

Suspects at large after holding up Secunda betting business

By Staff Reporter - 11 June 2018 - 07:23
Police are searching for seven suspects who fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing a betting business in Secunda in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning.

The robbers‚ who were armed with firearms and wearing balaclavas‚ allegedly stormed into the business pointed a firearm at the security guard. They then locked him up in the kitchen along with other employees.

“They then proceeded to the manager's office where they took a computer that was connected to the surveillance cameras before demanding money. They took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene‚” police said.

They said a case of business robbery had been opened and that no arrests had been made yet.

