Over ten years of unstable coalition governments and army interference in the running of the country has prompted growing public sentiment for a stronger monarchy in Lesotho‚ an Afrobarometer study has found.

Key findings of the survey show:

- Three-fourths (75%) of Basotho say the Constitution should be amended to allow the king to have more say on issues of national importance. The survey authors noted that support for expanding the king’s powers is strong regardless of respondents’ location‚ gender‚ and political party affiliation.

- Three-fourths (75%) of Basotho say the involvement of Lesotho’s security forces in politics should decrease.

- Two-thirds (66%) of Basotho say the country should switch from a proportional representation to a majoritarian electoral system in order to ensure a single-party government rather than a coalition government. Afrobarometer commented that three-fourths of its survey respondents believed coalition governments are more unstable (76%) and have more difficulty getting things done (76%) than one-party governments.

Lesotho’s political upheavals may be taking a toll on citizens’ appreciation of elections‚ Afrobarometer warned. Its survey found that the proportion who say the country should choose its leaders through regular‚ open‚ and honest elections plunged from 73% in 2014 to 48% in 2017.