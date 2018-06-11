PANYAZA LESUFI | Burglaries at schools rob people of proper development

As the MEC for education in Gauteng, I am appalled by the burglaries, break-ins and vandalism at some of the provincial schools.

A theft ring is preying on schools, stealing computers and other electronics. The thieves are not just stealing property. They are stealing our children's education.

They frustrate our strategy of infrastructure, innovation and education.

And the people who buy stolen goods support criminal activities, while we work hard with schools, the police and security experts to try and reduce burglaries.

Schools are places of learning, not fortresses.