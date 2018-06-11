Nationwide‚ healthcare facilities have not demonstrated impressive improvement over almost four years.

This is according to a report by the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC).

The organisation released its report on Sunday in Pretoria.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal‚ North West and Western Cape hospitals scored high in the report regarding unresolved complaints about the poor quality of healthcare received from both public and private facilities nationwide.

According to the report for 2014-17‚ provinces have not demonstrated impressive improvement in performance scores over time.

The inspection focused on cleanliness‚ patient safety‚ availability of medicines‚ and infection prevention and control. Values and attitudes‚ waiting times‚ patient rights facility and infrastructure and other domains were also areas of focus.