Sack Motsoaledi now‚ Cosatu tells Ramaphosa

Cosatu has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack health minister Aaron Motsoaledi over the state of public healthcare - saying that the health boss had "spectacularly failed".

The trade union federation has blamed Motsoaledi for the collapse of the healthcare system‚ saying it had reached crisis level. The ANC-aligned federation accused the minister of “denialism and scapegoating”.

Their call comes amid renewed calls for intervention in the public healthcare from opposition political parties.

Cosatu played a role in Ramaphosa's leadership as it is one of the alliance components that backed its leadership. But the federation’s influence over the president is yet to be tested.