Knysna mayor ousted in 'coup'.

The DA mayor of Knysna has been ousted in a vote of no confidence likened to a coup d'état and described as “outrageous” by the party’s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Eleanore Bouw-Spies was given her marching orders after the motion‚ tabled by the opposition ANC in council‚ which accused her of failing to perform her duties in the coastal town on the Garden Route.

“The only way to describe that – it was a coup. It is outrageous what happened yesterday in Knysna‚” said Madikizela in a Thursday morning interview on Cape Talk radio. www.capetalk.co.za

“Without any prior warning from those members of the DA they just decided to side with the opposition and elected themselves as mayor‚” he added.