Advocate Dali Mpofu‚ SC‚ told a full bench of the Cape Town High Court on Monday that De Lille had dangled an olive branch to the party by offering to have the impasse resolved outside court. But that offer was not taken up‚ he said.

“The time of this court has been wasted‚” said Mpofu.

“Six judges have heard this matter. If it goes to the SCA‚ it will be 11 judges. If it goes to the Constitutional Court‚ it will be 22 judges. This does not fit this forum … it is a political manoeuvre. They must sit down with her. We have offered mediation … but we are in a court of law [and the court has to make a determination].”

De Lille is challenging the constitutionality of the DA’s cession clause that the party relied on to fire her last month. Her assertion that she would resign from her position after clearing her name in an interview with radio show host Eusebius McKaiser in April cost her her membership. The DA is defending the lawsuit.

-For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select.