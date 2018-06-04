Dali Mpofu accuses DA of using fraudulent means to kick Patricia de Lille out

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s counsel has accused the DA of being so desperate to remove her from her position that it resorted to fraudulent means.

Advocate Dali Mpofu told a full bench of the High Court in Cape Town on Monday that the party had tried to get rid of her through illegal means and when it failed‚ it concocted an “even more unlawful” alternative to fast-track the axing.

De Lille is challenging the constitutionality of the DA’s cession clause that the party relied on to fire her last month. De Lille’s assertion that she would resign from her position after clearing her name in an interview with radio host Eusebius McKaiser cost her party membership.

“What they want to do is to remove her as a mayor‚” said Mpofu. “They don’t care if she is a (DA) member or not. They have gone to an illegal subterfuge. This is just a smoke screen that has been put before the court. I am sure there are worse members they are tolerating.

“All we are saying is that they have chosen an illegal route. They need to canvass council members and convince those members to vote in favour of the vote of no confidence.”