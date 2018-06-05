The DA came out with guns blazing on Tuesday in its defence of the so-called “cessation clause” it invoked to fire Patricia de Lille.

The embattled Cape Town mayor is challenging the constitutionality of the clause in the High Court in Cape Town‚ where DA counsel Sean Rosenberg told the full bench hearing the lawsuit that the clause is designed to ensure loyalty of party members.

“We will submit that the purpose of the clause is intended to ensure public commitment‚” said Rosenberg.

“Anybody who publicly declares that she or he intends leaving the DA can no longer be a member of the DA.

“It is to protect the party from disloyal members‚ particularly members who occupy high positions.”