The DA on Wednesday accused the ANC of running the Emfuleni municipality into the ground by not providing adequate service delivery as a result of corruption and maladministration.

This follows the resignation of mayor Jacob Khawe on Monday.

In a statement‚ the DA’s Kingsol Chabala said the ANC had failed to deal with “rampant corruption” which had had a negative impact on service delivery in the municipality‚ which includes the towns of Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark.

Khawe resigned after the municipality was put under administration under section 139 (5) of the Constitution. He was in office for only six months.

But some insiders claim the move to place the Emfuleni municipality under administration is linked to the struggle for control of the ANC in Gauteng.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura‚ who is currently the acting provincial chairman‚ is a frontrunner to be elected to the powerful post.