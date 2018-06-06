Metro police officers are used to stopping rickety and overloaded taxis in Johannesburg but one officer got a surprise when he pulled over a packed one ferrying DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

The packed Quantum was moving slowly out of the busy Noord taxi rank on Wednesday morning when the man in uniform pulled it over.

“People are standing inside the combi. What is going on?” the officer asked firmly.

Maimane looked through the opened window and greeted the officer. “It is me‚ sir. I will pay the fine for all the people packed in this Quantum‚” he said smiling.

When the officer realised that it was really the leader of the Democratic Alliance‚ he took a more lenient approach and eventually let the vehicle continue on its way.

The taxi was ferrying journalists along with their cameras‚ wanting to hear Maimane's views of how the fuel hike could potentially harm the taxi industry.

Maimane had arrived at the Noord taxi rank limping on Wednesday morning.

On his arrival‚ he greeted everyone and then went to speak to some taxi commuters who snapped images of him at the crowded taxi rank.