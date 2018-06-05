Herman Mashaba's City of Joburg budget not 'pro-poor'

Opposition parties in the City of Joburg once again rejected mayor Herman Mashaba's budget yesterday, saying the tariff increases will further burden the poor.

The city was yesterday attempting to pass the R59-billion 2018/2019 budget that the opposition rejected last week.

The EFF was unhappy with water and electricity increases, saying the DA-led administration should consider the poor when making such increases.

"The budget must be funded by revenue-generating measures, so if those have been

revised, it means the entire budget must be revised.

"Consideration must be taken into account because the tariffs, as proposed by the executive, are too high and they must be reduced," EFF chief whip Musa Novela said.