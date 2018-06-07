The Constitutional Court will on Thursday make a definitive ruling on whether or not two sections of the Firearms Control Act are unconstitutional.

The sections under consideration regulate the renewal of a firearm licence and set out four different situations in which a licence will terminate. The sections‚ if declared unconstitutional‚ will disrupt the police’s goal of regulating firearm ownership by requiring that each firearm owner has a licence that expires after a certain period.

Before the Firearms Control Act of 2000‚ a licence to possess a firearm lasted for life.

The 2000 legislation changed all that. It required that each person wishing to own a firearm must be licensed to do so - and that each firearm must be licensed.

The constitutional challenge in the High Court in Pretoria was brought by the South African Hunters and Game Conservation Association.

It followed an instruction in February 2016 by the then acting national police commissioner‚ Khomotso Phahlane‚ that police stations should not accept any late renewal applications for firearm licences.