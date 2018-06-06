He told a full bench of judges it was clear that at the time of the interview relations between the party and De Lille were strained. “The relationship between party and member had irrevocably broken down‚” he said.

“Anyone is aware that these are parties intending to part from each other. The only reason for staying and fighting is to restore her name and she is not going to restore her name by resigning … she will retain her name by staying and fighting the disciplinary process.”

Rosenberg said the interview characterised “the mischief which the clause is designed to weed [out]”.

The controversial clause was meant to “protect the party from disloyal members‚ particularly members who occupy high positions”.

Rosenberg said the party had charged De Lille with “serious charges of maladministration and nepotism” but she had “stonewalled” the disciplinary process by lodging several lawsuits. As a result‚ the disciplinary process could take a “number of years”.

In the interchange that compounded De Lille’s woes‚ McKaiser asked her: “Am I hearing you saying the following? And if you can‚ please take us into your confidence. If I hear you‚ you are saying‚ ideally I want to clear my name‚ Eusebius‚ that’s why I am going to court and if I win this battle and when I win it because I know I’ve done nothing wrong‚ then the morning after I have won the case then I will resign from the DA.”

De Lille responded: “I will walk away. You summed it up correctly.”

In court papers‚ De Lille accuses the DA of double standards. She said the party did not invoke the same clause when MP Phumzile van Damme said she would resign “unless the party honestly engages with white privilege and black poverty”.