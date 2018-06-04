South Africa

ANC believes in beleaguered Durban mayor Zandile Gumede

By Nivashni Nair - 04 June 2018 - 12:43
Durban Mayor Zandile Gumede is being investigated for alleged corruption.
The ANC eThekwini region has thrown its weight behind Durban mayor Zandile Gumede.

In a statement on Sunday‚ the region said it had full confidence in Gumede.

"She was deployed to lead a municipality that creates a responsive administration that continuously improves efficiency‚" it said.

The statement comes after a news report claimed that elite crime-fighting unit the Hawks were investigating the mayor for fraud and corruption.

The ANC region believes that the report was part of a campaign driven by the provincial DA to "project Gumede as a corrupt politician".

On Monday Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told TimesLive that Gumede was not being investigated. "There is no investigation against her‚" he said.

The DA didn't immediately respond to queries.

