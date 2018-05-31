The Constitutional Court should adopt a position that if racism is proved in the workplace‚ dismissal should follow as a result unless there are exceptional circumstances.

That was the argument put forward by Duncanmec‚ a company manufacturing refuse-handling equipment in Johannesburg‚ in a submission to the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

The company dismissed eight employees in 2013 after they had embarked on an unprotected strike due to an overtime dispute.

The workers were not dismissed because of the unprotected strike‚ but rather for singing a struggle song in isiZulu that‚ when translated‚ means: "Climb on top of the roof and tell them that my mother is rejoicing when we hit the boer”.

The workers challenged their dismissal in the Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council.

In May 2014‚ an arbitrator found that the employees had been unfairly dismissed. The arbitrator ordered their reinstatement with three months back-pay instead of the 12 months they were entitled to.