Hateful racial slurs in paper are toxic.

For a paper like Sowetan, a daily, to almost every other day feed us Richard Mzaidume's unrepentant racial slurs is an insult to journalistic integrity.

Mzaidume seems to think he is some kind of racial spokesperson for black South Africans with, of course, Sowetan's editor's blessings. That he is published so often suggests the editor of this paper admires his racist views.

I have kept my silence over time but Sowetan's publishing of this racial hawk's letter "You'll need luck Mr Ramaphosa" got me hot under the collar. Cyril Ramaphosa is on the right track to challenge corruption and racialism in this country as one reader wrote in Sunday World May 27 and Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela in Sowetan May 28.

It is only sick-minded sceptics like Mzaidume who remain in the dark days of apartheid and stagnate as the nation moves forward to address sensitively, and not recklessly, racial incidents.

Did Mzaidume think the constitutional death of apartheid meant it would disappear from people's minds at a stroke of a pen? If so, this reflects his prejudice and stereotyping because his mind is bent on his "very capable of defending" (as he claims in his letter) his offending, intolerable racial views.