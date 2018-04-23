Black-on-black racism court case hears allegations of murder threats

Investec chairman Fani Titi told the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday that his long-term friend Peter-Paul Ngwenya had threatened to kill him‚ despite a protection order telling him not to do so.

Ngwenya‚ a politically-connected businessman who spent almost five years on Robben Island‚ is facing a charge of crimen injuria in the Randburg court for calling Titi a k****r.

Titi told the court that Ngwenya had stormed his business premises and threatened to kill him and his business associates.

"I got protection order against him. I was told that he said‚ ‘I will kill these dogs if they don't get my money’‚" said Titi.

He said he had obtained a protection order against Ngwenya‚ which stated that Ngwenya should not communicate with him directly or indirectly.