“When you’re an adulterer‚ you hide and you are deceitful.”

This is how murder accused real estate CEO Jason Rohde described his “double life” of maintaining an affair and lying to all those he loved.

On Monday revealed his life of infidelity to the Cape Town High Court which he said eventually pushed his wife Susan over the edge‚ leading to her committing suicide at the Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch in 2016.

The state however maintains that he murdered her by strangling her to death‚ relying on a strong post-mortem report describing manual strangulation along with severe bruising which suggests she suffered from “battered wife syndrome” leading up to her death.

She also swallowed large quantities of blood in her last hours alive which were caused by blunt force trauma on the right side of her chest.

The post-mortem clearly found that she had been strangled‚ not hanged‚ presumably with a hair ironing chord‚ to make it seem as though she had hung herself.

Rohde’s defence team led by senior advocate Graham van der Spuy spent days unpicking the post-mortem report and he led a vicious attack against both state pathologists present at the post-mortem examination.

Susan was found by Rohde in their Spier hotel bathroom with a hair ironing chord loose around her neck and around a towel hook behind the bathroom door. The state is also accusing Rohde of obstructing the administration of justice.

On Monday however‚ Rohde started narrating a series of events‚ describing his double life filled with lies and the “selfish” pursuit of an affair that would lead in one way or another to the disintegration of a family‚ with the eventual death of his wife and mother of three children.

Rohde said that after Susan had found out he was having an affair with Jolene Alterksye‚ an employee of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty‚ of which company he was the CEO‚ he had promised to end it. But four weeks later‚ he had decided to rekindle it.

He said that Susan had stopped sleeping after she found out about the affair and that the situation in their home was “tense” and “fraught”.