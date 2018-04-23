Murder accused millionaire Jason Rohde’s extra-marital affair with one of his staff members has popped up yet again in his trial.

Farrah Ameermia‚ who was a real estate agent intern at Lew Geffen Southeby’s International at the time of Susan Rohde’s death‚ testified in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday.

Ameermia told the court that she had attended a conference at the Spier Hotel & Leisure‚ near Stellenbosch‚ in July 2016‚ which Rohde - the former CEO of Lew Geffen/Southeby’s International Realty - had attended. He shared a room with his wife. Ameermia was in a room with Rohde and his girlfriend‚ Jolene Alterskye‚ when Susan had come in and forced him out.

“…the door opened‚ it was Susan Rohde‚” said Ameermia.