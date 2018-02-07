Jason Rohde arrived in the High Court in Cape Town in handcuffs on Wednesday.

The former Johannesburg property executive‚ who has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife‚ Susan‚ was rearrested on Tuesday and spent the night in police cells in Stellenbosch.

He was unshaven and dressed in a T-shirt and shorts as he arrived in the dock‚ in sharp contrast to the business suits he has typically worn.

Rohde was taken into custody at a Cape Town clinic after Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe issued a warrant for his arrest when he did not arrive at court for the resumption of his trial on Monday.

At the start of an inquiry in court on Wednesday into Rohde’s alleged breach of his R1.1-million bail‚ the businessman’s advocate‚ Pete Mihalik‚ revealed the contents of medical reports.