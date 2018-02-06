Jason Rohde‚ who is on trial at the High Court in Cape Town for the murder of his wife Susan‚ was rearrested on Tuesday.

Rohde’s lawyer‚ Daniel Witz, said: “Our client has been arrested and is being held at the Stellenbosch police station.”

Earlier‚ Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe issued a warrant of arrest for the former property executive to attend an inquiry on Wednesday into his breach of bail conditions.

Rohde failed to appear in court on Monday‚ when his trial was supposed to resume for the first time since November.

His four advocates‚ led by Pete Mihalik‚ asked for a seven-day postponement to allow the businessman to recuperate from an undisclosed illness.

But Salie-Hlophe said the information presented to her was insufficient. Three medical reports presented to her did not include a medical certificate explaining why Rohde was not fit to attend his trial‚ she said.

Salie-Hlophe adjourned proceedings for about two hours on Monday and asked that the investigating officer‚ Sergeant Steven Adams‚ “facilitate” Rohde's appearance. But his psychiatrist‚ at an unnamed Cape Town hospital‚ refused to release him without a court order.

The court ordered that an inquiry into Rohde’s breach of his bail conditions be held on Tuesday and that the psychiatrist‚ Kevin Stoloff‚ testify about his condition. But on Tuesday Mihalik objected to the inquiry being held in Rohde’s absence.

Prosecutor Louis van Neikerk argued that Rohde was legally represented and the proceedings were recorded.