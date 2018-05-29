Our criminal cops: 27 crime intelligence officers have criminal records
There are twenty-seven crime intelligence police officers that have criminal records.
This was revealed in response to a parliamentary question asked by the DA. And on top of the criminal records‚ it was also revealed that seven officers committed serious offences and 20 traffic-related offences.
DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said criminals could not be left responsible for keeping South Africa safe.
“Police Minister Bheki Cele inherited this problem‚ but he cannot allow criminals to remain in the police and must account for those found guilty of crimes immediately‚” she said.
Barnard said this showed the problem in the police’s top brass.
“Allowing members with such serious convictions to remain in service is unacceptable and points to a serious failure of leadership which is compromising the fight against crime‚” she said.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said that the problem was being looked into.
In the parliamentary reply‚ he said: “The newly appointed Divisional Commissioner of the Division: Crime Intelligence Lieutenant General PA [Peter] Jacobs‚ is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the seven serious cases. Progress in this regard will be reported in due course.”
Kohler Barnard said that if Cele did not act‚ it was “tacit approval and endorsement of the rot and gross mismanagement in the police service”.
“Harbouring criminals‚ especially in the Criminal Intelligence division‚ shows an ANC government which has no will to fight the high levels of crime by ensuring a professional police service‚” she said.