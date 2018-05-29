Our criminal cops: 27 crime intelligence officers have criminal records

There are twenty-seven crime intelligence police officers that have criminal records.

This was revealed in response to a parliamentary question asked by the DA. And on top of the criminal records‚ it was also revealed that seven officers committed serious offences and 20 traffic-related offences.

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said criminals could not be left responsible for keeping South Africa safe.

“Police Minister Bheki Cele inherited this problem‚ but he cannot allow criminals to remain in the police and must account for those found guilty of crimes immediately‚” she said.

Barnard said this showed the problem in the police’s top brass.