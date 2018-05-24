Poorly designed cash-in-transit vehicles‚ inadequately trained security guards‚ outdated weapons and equipment and low staff morale have created an environment where brazen criminals are allowed to flourish.

And fed up guards are now set to go on strike.

So says Dennis George‚ general secretary of the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa)‚ who said that security companies’ focus on pure profit was putting lives at risk. He said that the number of cash-in-transit heists had more than doubled in just three years‚ and that the “cash-in-transit pandemic is totally understated”.

“The main reason for the extreme increase could be attributed to the fact that cash in transit vehicles are seen as ‘soft and easy targets’ due to under-investment in strong security measures and that the security companies focuses primarily on maximising profits‚” said George.

Given this‚ Fedusa has welcomed a call from the Motor Transport Workers Union (MTWU) for an urgent meeting to be held with the management of the major cash-in-transit companies‚ including Fidelity‚ G4S and SBV. The meeting is slated for May 28 or 30.