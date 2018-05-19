Security guard suspended after manhandling Walter Sisulu University student
This is what student was subjected to by the security company hired by Walter Sisulu University. pic.twitter.com/9lQLSaWNPO— Sam (@Samkelo_45) May 17, 2018
A security guard at Walter Sisulu University was suspended after an altercation with a student who was disrupting a study session on Thursday.
The students laid a complaint with the security guard on duty about a student who was making noise while they were in a study lab.
In the video‚ a security guard can be seen trying to persuade the student to leave the study lab. Within a few seconds another guard approaches and hits the student with a baton. The student then stands up and starts to fight back. He is eventually escorted out of the lab.
The security guard was suspended by his employer and the university has damned his use of force.
“The student posed no direct threat so there was no need to act in that vicious manner. We condemn the act with the contempt it deserves. We also advise the student to lay criminal [charges] against the security guard if they so wish. Though it was the student who started it‚ it was not supposed to be handled that way‚” said Yonela Tukwayo‚ the university’s spokesperson.