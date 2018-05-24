Lerato Kganyago proves a cut above the rest

Move over Heidi Klum, here comes Lerato Kganyago.

Fresh off her controversial exit as host of SABC1 music show Live AMP, Kganyago was last night announced as the host of the much anticipated inaugural season of Project Runway SA.

The show aims to give aspiring fashion designers a chance to break into the industry.

The gig was so hotly coveted that a source close to Sowetan revealed that big names such as The Queen actress Dineo Moeketsi, Skeem Saam star Amanda du Pont and TV personality K Naomi were also considered.

Kganyago, a former beauty queen, will be entrusted with the tough task of winning over fashion lovers when the fashion reality TV show premieres on Mzansi Magic in July.

Moreover, she will have to put on her glamorous heels as she follows in the footsteps of American counterpart Klum.

Kganyago got the stamp of approval earlier this year after winning a Golden Horn for best TV presenter at the South Africa Film and Television Awards.

“It feels as though it’s the perfect time for me to percolate my previous experience and expertise into a brand new vehicle,” Kganyago said.

“I’m looking forward to instilling that knowledge in the contestants as they embark on this exciting journey and to being part of the trailblazing production that’s giving emerging design talent the time to shine. ”

As previously announced, Noni Gasa and Rahim Rawjee will serve as judges, with renowned fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee mentoring the 12 contestants. The finalists will prepare for the 2019 Paris Fashion Week, where the winner’s designs will be showcased.