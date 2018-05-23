WATCH | Armed robbers hit Porsche at shopping mall - again

“Give us the watch.” With two handguns pointed at his face‚ those were the words that sent a chill down the spine of a 50-year-old Johannesburg resident who was robbed in broad daylight while driving his Porsche into a shopping mall.

The man‚ who asked that his identity be protected due to safety concerns‚ said he was boxed in by a VW Polo as he waited to enter the parking lot at Thrupps Illovo Centre.

He shared details of the ordeal‚ and CCTV footage‚ to warn others about the modus operandi being used by criminals outside shopping centres.

TimesLIVE shared footage on Monday of a different Porsche driver being confronted by armed robbers in a VW Polo at the parking entrance to Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg. That victim managed to drive away.

The latest victim is convinced the same gang was involved in both incidents. He was robbed on May 5 at Thrupps Illovo Centre.