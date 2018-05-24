A teacher from a primary school in Olifantsfontein‚ Gauteng‚ is under investigation for allegedly hurling the k-word at a a seven-year-old learner and slapping her across the head.

The father of the child took to social media this week‚ detailing how the alleged assault had left his daughter with a damaged eardrum.

He said the incident happened in full view of other learners.

"Only when we were about to leave the house for school did she mention (the teacher) slapped her very hard‚ so that she collided with a chalk-board in class on Friday‚" the father wrote.

Quoting his daughter's words‚ he said: "When I was crying‚ she said 'shut up you idiot stupid k****r' [sic]".

He is not being named in order to protect the identity of the child.