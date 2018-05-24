School teacher accused of slapping and racially abusing pupil‚ 7
A teacher from a primary school in Olifantsfontein‚ Gauteng‚ is under investigation for allegedly hurling the k-word at a a seven-year-old learner and slapping her across the head.
The father of the child took to social media this week‚ detailing how the alleged assault had left his daughter with a damaged eardrum.
He said the incident happened in full view of other learners.
"Only when we were about to leave the house for school did she mention (the teacher) slapped her very hard‚ so that she collided with a chalk-board in class on Friday‚" the father wrote.
Quoting his daughter's words‚ he said: "When I was crying‚ she said 'shut up you idiot stupid k****r' [sic]".
He is not being named in order to protect the identity of the child.
The father claimed to have alerted the school about the incident and was told that the teacher had handed in her resignation.
"The school's principal thinks that she probably acted this way knowing that she's on her notice period. I got to tears after realising that my 7-years-old child knows the 'k' word and is already a victim of it‚" he said.
The father claimed that the teacher was questioned about the incident.
"The report that [she] gave to us (myself‚ the principal and TWO detectives) was 'I slapped her like I would do to all other kids and it was not so severe that it could cause such damage as per your doctor's report‚ anyway it's fine we'll meet in court'‚" the father wrote.
He said the medical report had found that his daughter's ear was so badly damaged that she could have hearing problems.
Department spokesman Steve Mabona said they intended to take action.
"The teacher will be served with an intention to suspend‚ pending an investigation into all allegations. Until the investigation is finalised‚ the said teacher will not report at the school‚" he said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear whether the department had taken the teacher's resignation into account.
Mabona said the department had interacted with the family of the child and their psychological-social support team would visit her to offer counselling.
"We condemn any form of assault of learners in schools as corporal punishment is outlawed by the constitution of the country. Educators are always urged to utilise alternative disciplinary approaches as corporal punishment is no longer acceptable‚" Mabona added.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: "It is shocking that such an allegation happened at a school‚ where learners should be protected by educators. We will take the necessary steps to correct the situation."