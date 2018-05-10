Policeman wounded in shootout with suspected cash-in-transit robbers
A policeman was wounded in a shootout between suspected cash-in-transit robbers in Morningside‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday afternoon.
The suspects were spotted by police while attempting to make a getaway after allegedly having carried out a cash-cash-in-transit heist in Kempton Park.
“The suspects got away with an Audi and a Ford vehicle and when they reached Alexandra‚ police spotted them. The police gave a chase and towards Sandton there was crossfire between the police and the suspects‚” said Kay Makhubela‚ Gauteng police spokesperson.
Makhubela said one of the suspects is believed to have been shot‚ while one police officer was wounded in the arm.
“The officer was taken to hospital. He is stable‚” Makhubela said.
The police are investigating a case of attempted murder and robbery. No arrests have been made yet.