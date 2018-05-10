A policeman was wounded in a shootout between suspected cash-in-transit robbers in Morningside‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects were spotted by police while attempting to make a getaway after allegedly having carried out a cash-cash-in-transit heist in Kempton Park.

“The suspects got away with an Audi and a Ford vehicle and when they reached Alexandra‚ police spotted them. The police gave a chase and towards Sandton there was crossfire between the police and the suspects‚” said Kay Makhubela‚ Gauteng police spokesperson.