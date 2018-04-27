The Gupta family has claimed another victory in its legal war with the National Prosecuting Authority – after the state withdrew its bid to freeze the Gupta-owned Optimum and Koornfontein mine rehabilitation trusts.

But the NPA is disputing the family’s claims that it suffered a third defeat in its ongoing “State Capture” litigation‚ and says it agreed to settle to allow the estimated R1.7-billion in the trusts to be deposited with Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

“We got what we wanted. The money has been taken out of the hands of the Guptas’ trustees‚” NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said.

The North Gauteng High Court has ordered that‚ while preparations are made for the money to be deposited with Mantashe’s department‚ the money will be transferred from the Bank of Baroda to a Nedbank account.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has been ordered to pay the costs of the Rehabilitation Fund Trustees‚ who challenged the NPA’s freezing of the trusts as utterly baseless.

“It is simply so that the preservation order obtained by the National Director of Public Prosecutions should never have been obtained in the first place‚” the Guptas’ lawyers said in a statement to TimesLIVE. They added that this was the third of the family’s legal victories against the state‚ who the Guptas have accused of pursuing a politically motivated “witch hunt” against them.

The Organisation Opposing Tax Abuse (Outa) has also withdrawn its court bid to stop the trustees from having access or control of the R1.7bn in rehabilitation funds.