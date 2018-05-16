Serial rapist given 25 life sentences behind bars.

Serial rapist Shadrack Chauke was yesterday handed 25 life sentences by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, bringing to an end his reign of terror that saw him linked to 17 cases.

Chauke was initially identified by one of his rape victims in December 2015, three months after he had raped her, setting in motion a long investigation.

Police responded to the woman's call and arrested Chauke, who was then subjected to forensic tests. The investigation successfully linked him to a total of 17 other cases that had previously been reported to the police.

Chauke was sentenced to life on 23 counts of rape and two of attempted murder.