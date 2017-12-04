The net is closing fast on the Etwatwa serial rapist‚ says Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

“He can run but he cannot hide. We are now in a strong campaign of making sure that with every victim of rape there is DNA test that is done. If a person is arrested for rape‚ we also investigate if that person is not linked to other rape cases.

“The Etwatwa serial rapist will definitely be arrested soon‚” said Nkosi-Malobane in response to reports that an unidentified male is targeting the Ekurhuleni area.

A total of 25 rape cases linked to the same suspect have been reported at the Benoni police station since October 2016.

A special task team has been set up to track down the suspect.