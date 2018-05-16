Zizi Kodwa‚ the head of the office of the Presidency at the ANC's HQ‚ Luthuli House‚ has committed the party to instituting an internal hearing on the allegation of assault made against MP Mduduzi Manana.

Speaking to SABC Morning Live on Wednesday‚ Kodwa said the ANC was not turning a blind eye to the allegation.

"That issue is being referred to the integrity committee and it is also being dealt with by the office of the secretary-general. [This is] because it is important that we must act decisively. We can’t give an impression to society that . . . we hesitate to act . . . (against people) because of the allocation of portfolios or leadership portfolios . . . and we don’t walk the talk as the African National Congress. We will act on that issue‚" Kodwa said.

"We don’t want to send an impression that because he is a member of parliament and a member of the national executive committee‚ we will not act.

"Action is coming and that action is coming soon."