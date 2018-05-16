Action against Mduduzi Manana is coming very soon‚ says Kodwa
Zizi Kodwa‚ the head of the office of the Presidency at the ANC's HQ‚ Luthuli House‚ has committed the party to instituting an internal hearing on the allegation of assault made against MP Mduduzi Manana.
Speaking to SABC Morning Live on Wednesday‚ Kodwa said the ANC was not turning a blind eye to the allegation.
"That issue is being referred to the integrity committee and it is also being dealt with by the office of the secretary-general. [This is] because it is important that we must act decisively. We can’t give an impression to society that . . . we hesitate to act . . . (against people) because of the allocation of portfolios or leadership portfolios . . . and we don’t walk the talk as the African National Congress. We will act on that issue‚" Kodwa said.
"We don’t want to send an impression that because he is a member of parliament and a member of the national executive committee‚ we will not act.
"Action is coming and that action is coming soon."
Last week‚ Manana threatened to open a case of extortion after his former domestic worker Christine Wiro opened a case of intimidation‚ assault and crimen injuria against him at the Douglasdale police station in Johannesburg. Wiro accused Manana of pushing her while coming down the stairs at his home in Fourways.
But in a statement released later in the week‚ Manana denied the allegations and accused Wiro of trying to solicit a R100‚000 bribe to drop the case.
Later an audio file surfaced purporting to be a recording of Manana begging Wiro to take a “consolation” in return for her withdrawing the complaint.
Wiro later withdrew the case.
But the National Prosecuting Authority‚ which received the docket from the Douglasdale police station‚ refused to withdraw the charges and told the police to investigate the matter.