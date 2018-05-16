Yanny or Laurel? What do you hear?

It’s the voice recording that is currently breaking the internet.

Everyone from talk show host Ellen Degeneres to model Chrissy Teigen and even Shameless actress Emmy Rossum have even gotten in on the hot debate.

We even had to “stop the press”, played the viral clip in the SowetanLIVE newsroom and we seem to be divided too.

Have we all lost our marbles? What kind of monster are you? What do you hear? Yanny or Laurel?

‏