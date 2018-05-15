Ajax Cape Town are set to release a statement later on Tuesday on whether they will be challenging the verdict of the arbitration hearing into their use of Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro.

SowetanLIVE has been informed that the club’s top management are locked in discussions this afternoon as they decide how to react to the news that the club has been relegated from the Absa Premiership.

Club CEO Ari Efstathiou did not answer his phone when contacted‚ but sources say Ajax will respond later on Tuesday when they have decided on a path forward.

The ruling by arbitrator William Mokhar has seen Ajax forfeit points gained in wins over Platinum Stars and SuperSport United‚ as well as a draw with Polokwane City.

All three matches have been awarded 3-0 to their opponents‚ which drops Ajax to the foot of the Premiership table and moves Stars up to 15th and into the Promotion/Relegation Playoffs that are due to begin on Wednesday.

Ajax players and staff had already travelled to Thohoyandou for their play-off opener against National First Division side Black Leopards.