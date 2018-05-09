They said they would shoot the children: The final moments of ANC activist Sifiso Cele

ANC activist Sifiso Cele had gone willingly with the gunmen who forced their way inside his girlfriend's house – and marched to his death.

His final moments at the hands of his attackers will leave an indelible mark on his partner Linky Chemane‚ who while locked in the bathroom with her helper and two children‚ heard four gunshots ring out.

Chemane's daughter Mbali said that Cele – whom she held in her memory as a father – had not even screamed.

"Throughout the whole thing Sifiso did not fight … his arms were raised and he didn't say a single word. My mother said throughout the four shots he didn't even cry out. It hurts so much‚" she said.

Cele‚ an ANC branch leader from the Oshabeni region‚ died in a pool of blood on the bedroom floor on Monday morning.

His murder was the second political killing over the past month. Fellow Oshabeni branch member Nombuso Mqadi was gunned down in April.