Protesters deny patients medicine collection at Tshepong hospital

"A thin elderly man trying to collect epilepsy medicine for the second day in a row has been turned away from Tshepong hospital.

"He was extremely distressed. He last collected medicine in March and has none left. We know him well"‚ said dr Alistair Calver.

"He spends three days in hospital waking up from an epileptic fit if he has one."

Calver and prof Ebrahim Variava are being denied access to Tshepong hospital to treat patients.

Calver asked protestors to let the man in to get his medicine but they denied him entry.