Cops use four vehicles to escort Malusi Zondo to court

Douglasdale police in the north of Joburg have been criticised for escorting ANC heavyweight and businessman Malusi Zondo to the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Zondo was arrested at his Fourways house on Monday night and released on R500 police bail for allegedly slapping bodyguard-trainer Sakhile "Biggie" Thusi in a nightclub brawl at Cuba Lounge on Sunday morning a fort night ago. After his release, Zondo was ordered to appear in the court on Wednesday.

But, instead of driving straight to court, the leader of the Progressive Youth in Business rocked up at the Douglasdale police station driving in a sleek BMW X5. He asked to be escorted to the court, much to the disgust of some police officers.

It is understood that four police vehicles - two bakkies, a VW Polo and VW Golf - were dispatched and escorted Zondo to the Randburg Magistrate's Court where he appeared briefly and his case was postponed to June 19.