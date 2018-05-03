Roodepoort Rugby Club to investigate alleged racial attack on rival club.

The Roodepoort Rugby Club (RRC) says it is investigating an alleged racially motivated incident during which Wanderers Rugby Club players were verbally and physically attacked by the former at a match last week.

“RRC is collecting the different match reports and potential evidence in regards to the discriminatory incident reported in the media and on the Wanderers Rugby Club social media channels‚” said Roxy Roux‚ the chairman of the Roodepoort Rugby Club.

“RRC is disappointed by the insistence of Wanderers Rugby Club to make controversial statements in the media whilst the investigation is on-going and the Disciplinary Tribunal is still pending.”

She said the management team at Roodepoort Rugby Club took allegations of racism very seriously as the club was fully integrated.