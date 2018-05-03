Thozamile Gawula has been found guilty of burning his then girlfriend with a hot iron on her face‚ stomach and thighs‚ during an argument over a Facebook picture.

In the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ Gawula‚ 30‚ pleaded guilty of attempting to murder Mihle Sibembe.

The attack happened at Gawula’s home in Mthatha’s Khwezi township on Christmas Day in 2016.

After the attack‚ the 26-year-old law student was stuffed in a drawer mounted underneath the bed.

She survived the attack and was rescued a day later by her mother.