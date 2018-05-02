The Wanderers Rugby Club has made allegations of racism against the Roodepoort Rugby Club‚ claiming players from the latter physically attacked their players during a match last week.

According to a statement released by the Wanderers club‚ their players reported to their coach that the other club’s players were hurling racial insults at them.

“On the field‚ the word Ka**r was being used by the Roodepoort players directed at Wanderers’ black players‚” the club said.

The club has also alleged that the abuse against the Wanderers’ club players came from Roodepoort Rugby Club’s supporters who referred to them as “development players”.