Captive lions like Shamba have lost their fear of people‚ making them dangerous to interact with.

This is the view of the Endangered Wildlife Trust senior wildlife trade officer Dr Kelly Marnewick following the mauling of a man by a 10-year-old lion he had hand-raised from birth in Thabazimbi on Saturday.

Michael Hodge owns a predator park in Thabazimbi and usually took visitors daily to a lion enclosure where tourists could view Shamba the lion close-up. In its promotion on its website‚ the Marakele Animal Sanctuary also promises that for R70 an adult and R30 a child‚ visitors can visit the camp in the camp’s “lion mobile” car‚ where Shamba will “jump up and look you in the eyes‚ he also sits on top of the truck whilst we take the drive through the camp”.

Following the attack‚ the Hodge family announced Shamba was killed on Saturday while Hodge was being extricated from the lion.

Marnewick said there was no conservation benefit in keeping captive lions.