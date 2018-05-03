The MMC for public safety in the city of Johannesburg‚ Michael Sun‚ says the people invading land have become more organised in their act.

Speaking after mayor Mashaba's state of the city address on Wednesday‚ Sun said on that day there were four different land invasions taking place in Soweto and in areas around Lenasia.

He said the land grabbers were now moving into unoccupied land at times that they knew police personnel was low. “We are quite concerned. They now look at times where we have minimal police resources‚ over weekends and at night‚ and they do the land invasions.

“Generally they are beginning to realise that we do have a limitation to policing resources. It is not just JMPD but also Saps. You find a situation where [land invasion] happens in the middle of the night… We are finding a trend that there is an increase in the number of land invasions across the city. We are dealing with it as it happens. For us the law has not changed‚” Sun said.