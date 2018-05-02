The owner of the Marakele Animal Sanctuary‚ who was attacked by his lion Shamba in Thabazimbi on Saturday‚ is recovering in hospital‚ his family said.

Shamba‚ 10‚ had been handraised as a cub by the family.

The family said that on Saturday morning at around 11:20am‚ Michael Hodge‚ 72‚ was doing what he loves most – sharing his love for predators with visitors to his private sanctuary just outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo.

The family said one of the highlights for tourists was a trip into the lion enclosure.

Hodge alighted from the safari vehicle to open the gate to exit after he had shown visitors around.

The family said as a precaution‚ a staff member routinely ensured that Shamba was distracted and removed from the gate area. “This can clearly be seen in the video as the staff member walks away from the tourists along the perimeter fence.