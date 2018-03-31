South Africa

Tourist airlifted off Lion's Head after fall

By Staff Writer - 31 March 2018 - 13:01
Tourist airlifted off Lion's Head after fall to ambulance.
Tourist airlifted off Lion's Head after fall to ambulance.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

A foreign tourist in her mid-30s was rescued by helicopter on Saturday after falling on Lion’s Head‚ in Cape Town.

The woman injured her ankle‚ back and hand when she fell near the chains‚ said Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesman Johan Marais.

“At 9.15am‚ two paramedics and a rescue operative started walking towards the patient. They reached her by 9.35am and after examination requested that the helicopter contracted to the Department of Health be authorised to extract the patient‚” he said.

The Skymed helicopter lifted the woman aboard and transferred her to an ambulance‚ which took her to hospital. Marais said she had moderate injuries.

Department of labour halts construction at site after fatal accident

The department of labour has halted construction at a building site in Jacobs in Durban‚ where three men were killed.
News
2 days ago

Horrific crashes leave at least 13 dead and 24 injured in KZN

At least 13 people have died in a horrific accident in KwaZulu-Natal‚ paramedics said on Thursday night.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Mabuza answers question on Magashule’s alleged R20m farewell bash
'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
X