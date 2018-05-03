The 23-year-old appeared briefly in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday morning.

The slaying of Khumalo‚ a quantity surveying student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology‚ brought to the fore issues of gender violence and femicide as debate on social media swirled.

She had been shot inside her room at the Lonsdale residence late on Tuesday night‚ after Mzolo allegedly signed in at a security post under a false name. Police confirmed that he was arrested at the scene‚ in possession of a pistol.

Khumalo and Mzolo had been in a relationship earlier‚ but had parted ways prior to their argument.

Mzolo grinned as he stepped into the dock waiting for the magistrate as a number of cameras zoomed onto him.