Minister Sisulu condemns murder of MUT student
Minister of International Relations Lindiwe Sisulu has condemned the murder of a Mangosuthu University of Technology student.
“I feel deep sympathy for her parents‚ family and friends‚ it is painful and very sad. We must do more to protect women from being murdered by partners or former partners. We trust that the judicial system will take necessary steps and send a clear message to perpetrators that South Africans are tired of such senseless killings‚” Sisulu said.
Zolile Khumalo‚ a 21-year-old Quantity Surveying student‚ is understood to have been shot by a man who managed to illegally gain access to the Lonsdale residence in the Point precinct.
Social media was awash with talk that the triggerman had been a jilted lover after Khumalo had purportedly ended their relationship. The speculation was sparked by a post on a Facebook account that allegedly belongs to the alleged gunman.