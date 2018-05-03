Minister Sisulu condemns murder of MUT student.

Zolile Khumalo‚ a 21-year-old Quantity Surveying student‚ is understood to have been shot by a man who managed to illegally gain access to the Lonsdale residence in the Point precinct.

Social media was awash with talk that the triggerman had been a jilted lover after Khumalo had purportedly ended their relationship. The speculation was sparked by a post on a Facebook account that allegedly belongs to the alleged gunman.