South Africa

Minister Sisulu condemns murder of MUT student

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 03 May 2018 - 09:25
Minister Sisulu condemns murder of MUT student.
Minister Sisulu condemns murder of MUT student.
Image: Trevor Samson

Minister of International Relations Lindiwe Sisulu has condemned the murder of a Mangosuthu University of Technology student.

“I feel deep sympathy for her parents‚ family and friends‚ it is painful and very sad. We must do more to protect women from being murdered by partners or former partners. We trust that the judicial system will take necessary steps and send a clear message to perpetrators that South Africans are tired of such senseless killings‚” Sisulu said.

23-year-old arrested after MUT student gunned down in university res

A scorned lover is alleged to have gunned down his former girlfriend at her student residence in the Durban city centre on Tuesday night.
News
1 day ago

Zolile Khumalo‚ a 21-year-old Quantity Surveying student‚ is understood to have been shot by a man who managed to illegally gain access to the Lonsdale residence in the Point precinct.

Social media was awash with talk that the triggerman had been a jilted lover after Khumalo had purportedly ended their relationship. The speculation was sparked by a post on a Facebook account that allegedly belongs to the alleged gunman.

Jealous boyfriend found guilty of burning student with hot iron

Thozamile Gawula has been found guilty of burning his then girlfriend with a hot iron on her face‚ stomach and thighs‚ during an argument over a ...
News
11 hours ago

Sandile Mantsoe guilty of murdering Karabo Mokoena

Sandile Mantsoe was found guilty on Wednesday of murdering his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Karabo Mokoena’s killer gets 32 years sentence
“You are the devil in disguise”- 8 quotes from judge's sentencing of Sandile ...
X