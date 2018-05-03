A social media post voicing regret at the killing of Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo on Tuesday night was posted in the moments after her death.

A 23-year-old man‚ who cannot yet be named‚ is set to make his first appearance in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday on charges relating to Khumalo’s shooting.

A post made under his name on Facebook stated: “Everything has turned into memories. If I could‚ I would wake you up so we can talk and fix our mistakes. Unfortunately she left me before I could tell her that I forgive her.”

In replies to comments on the post‚ the author penned: “I killed my Zozo . . . if only I had stayed at home and cooled off‚ this wouldn’t be like this.”