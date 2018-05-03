Expert tips for drawing up the perfect CV

It's never too late to chase new opportunities, and with the job market what it is, making sure your CV stands out from the rest can go a long way.

Ntando Mkhize, a labour and human-resources and expert from SANRAL, gives us the scoop on some of the do's and don’ts of professional CV writing.

DO:

1. Start with your current or most recent work experience.

According to Mkhize, your CV should provide your prospective employer with a clear timeline. Mention your most recent job first.

2. Use clear headings

Make it as easy as possible for a prospective employer to navigate your CV. Mkhize suggests that you present your personal and professional information under distinct headings, such as "Skills", "Education", and "Language Proficiency".

3. Include your skills and qualifications

Qualifications refer to official accreditation, such as a matric certificate or a university degree. Skills are capabilities that you have experience doing, such as driving, typing, or managing other people.

4. Ensure your CV is the right length

One page is definitely too short, but anything longer than three pages might overwhelm the person reading it.

5. Keep it clean

Make sure that your spelling and grammar is in order, and that the formatting of your CV is neat and tidy. You don’t want simple errors to compromise your chances of getting the job!